

The Canadian Press





Radio-Canada reporter Marie-Maude Denis will have to testify at the Côté-Normandeau trial, a Superior Court judge ruled on Thursday.



The defence will question the journalist about the sources that provided her with information for two broadcast reports from April 2012 and December 2015.



Journalist Louis Lacroix of Cogeco will not be required to testify.



The conditions under which Denis will have to testify must be established by the Court of Quebec, Justice Jean-François Émond found. His decision was delivered Thursday afternoon.



Marc-Yvan Côté's lawyer, Jacques Larochelle, who wanted to force the two journalists to testify to identify their sources, has said they could potentially testify behind closed doors.



Former Quebec deputy premier Nathalie Normandeau and Marc-Yvan Cote, a former Bourassa-era Liberal cabinet minister are facing charges including corruption, fraud toward the government, conspiracy, breach of trust and using forged documents along with five other people.



The alleged crimes occurred between 2000 and 2012 and authorities say they were part of a scheme in which political financing and gifts were exchanged for lucrative government contracts.



The trial arrives just months after the conclusion of an inquiry into the protection of the confidentiality of Quebec journalists’ sources. The inquiry was launched after police admitted they had acquired numerous search warrants for the communications devices of several journalists, including La Presse columnist Patrick Lagace.

The commission issued a report calling for laws that protect sources and mandate how police must act when investigating journalists.