A Montreal-based online radio station says that one of its journalists was killed while working in Haiti on Thursday.

According to Radio Écoute FM, John Wesley Amady, 32, was about to conduct an interview with a member of an armed group when he was shot and killed.

The station's general manager, Francky Attis, said in an interview on Friday that the attack, which also killed another journalist, took place in the Laboule 12 neighborhood, near the capital Port-au-Prince.

He said that Amady was a kind man who was able to cover stories in dangerous areas that other journalists did not visit.

Attis said he wants justice for Amady, who had worked in Haiti for the radio station since 2018.

The attack was condemned by the media advocate group Reporters Without Borders, which identified the other journalist killed as Wilguens Louissaint.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 7, 2022.