QUEBEC CITY -- Quebec's minister responsible for the fight against racism says he's concerned that the Journal de Montreal is feeding prejudice with its Thursday cover story.

The Journal features an archival photo of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dressed in traditional Indian clothing with the accompanying headline "India's variant has arrived. So, Justin, are we cutting ties with India quickly this time?"

Minister Benoit Charette responded Thursday by saying he was concerned about the consequences.

He recalled that since the beginning of the pandemic, there has been an increase in racist acts targeting people of Chinese origin.

"With similar representations, we risk feeding prejudice," he said on Twitter.

Pour ma part, ce sont les conséquences qui m'inquiètent. Nous assistons à une recrudescence d'actes racistes visant les personnes d'origine chinoise depuis le début de la pandémie. Avec des représentations semblables, on risque d'alimenter les préjugés. — Benoit Charette (@CharetteB) April 22, 2021

The Journal de Montréal later faced a barrage of criticism in the National Assembly.

According to Liberal leader Dominique Anglade, the Montreal daily is making an "amalgam" that she calls "inappropriate" and even "very dangerous."

"What is the message?" she asked. "We must beware of Indians? The variant is the Prime Minister? We have to be very careful about the message we try to send to the population."

She also pointed out that Asian-Quebecers have been victims of prejudice and "absolutely unacceptable remarks."

"What we need is to make sure that we are all together to fight this virus," she said

"When it came to the British variant, there was no mention of ethnicity," said Quebec Solidaire (QS) parliamentary leader Manon Masse.

"The virus has no ethnicity," she said at a news conference.

Masse said the Journal de Montreal is "deflecting" the debate.

"Is it necessary? Absolutely not," she said.

"The measure is always a good guide in times of crisis," added PQ MNA Veronique Hivon. "I think we must be careful not to feed prejudices that, as we know, are already present in the current context."

Questioned on this subject, Premier Francois Legault said: "It is necessary to be careful not to stigmatize certain communities."

INDIAN VARIANT REPORTED IN QUEBEC

On Wednesday, public health officials confirmed a first case of the Indian variant in Quebec, in the Mauricie--Centre-du-Quebec region.

Legault announced that a letter signed by several provinces will be sent to Trudeau asking him to do more to protect the borders.

"We can ask ourselves, on a flight from New Delhi to Montreal or Toronto, are there passengers who can be contaminated?" he said. "More needs to be done on international flights, on land entries and among ourselves, the provinces, we have agreed to do everything we can to reduce travel between provinces."

For now, the Legault government has no intention of further limiting inter-regional travel in Quebec or isolating the area in Mauricie where the Indian variant is located.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published April 22, 2021.