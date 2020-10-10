MONTREAL -- The Montreal police (SPVM) arson squad is investigating two suspicious fires overnight including one that started at the Journal de Montreal's head office.

JOURNAL DE MONTREAL FIRE

The SPVM received a call around 4:05 a.m. on Saturday concerning a fire "near a building on Frontenac St. near Mont-Royal Ave."

Saturday morning, crews were cleaning up broken glass and debris from the Journal de Montreal and QMI Agency building where a Molotov cocktail appears to have been thrown through a window.

"Traces of incendiary objects have been found on the scene," said SPVM spokesperson Veronique Comptois.

Firefighters considered the fire to be of a suspicious nature and transferred the investigation to the SPVM's arson squad.

The SPVM confirmed that the damage to the building was minor.

CAR TORCHED

At around 11:40 p.m. Friday night, firefighters responded to a car on fire in the alley off Villeray St. near Saint-Girard St. in the Villeray—Saint-Michel—Parc-Extension borough of Montreal.

Firefighters determined that the blaze was suspicious and transferred the file to the SPVM's arson squad.

There were no injuries reported, and no other buildings or vehicles were damaged.

-- with files from The Canadian Press