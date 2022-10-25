Joshua's Park: Cote-St-Luc park named in memory of teenager
A park in Cote-St-Luc has been named in memory of one of its most beloved residents.
For years the park has been informally known as "Joshua's Park" for Joshua Ezekiel Alexander.
For the young man, the park on the corner of Wavell Rd. and Emerald Ave. was his second home.
"He was good boy, was intelligent, liked to write, liked to draw," said his dad Jephet Alexander.
"He was a lovely young man, a beautiful young man, and he was very friendly," said his mother Victoria Wignal.
Joshua had a heart transplant just before he turned one and faced much of his life battling health challenges in and out of the hospital.
He died in 2014 when he was just 19 years old.
When he was not in the hospital, he was at the park, his parents said.
"It's close to home," said his father. "They don't have to go far, and all his friends, they all bond around here."
His mother said the community was always supportive of the family and would check in to make sure Joshua was okay.
"With a child that sick, you need a bit of help," she said. "He had friends, good friends, to make sure, watch that he's safe when he went to school."
Thus, when the municipality asked residents in the area who the newly renovated park should be named after, the answer was clear.
"The overwhelming name that was presented was Joshua for the life that he led and the inspiration that he gave so many kids and adults who saw him using this park when he was well enough to come and play and enjoy with his friends," said Cote-St-Luc Mayor Mitchell Brownstein.
The renovated park now has a new play area, basketball hoop and picnic tables.
"We hope that it sends the right message for all the residents of Cote-St-Luc and beyond that you have to appreciate every moment of life and live life to the fullest," said Brownstein.
"When the children come to play, they are safe, and they are going to be happy," said Wignal. "Joshua will watch over them."
