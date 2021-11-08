Advertisement
Jonathan Drouin and Christian Dvorak miss Candiens practice
Montreal Canadiens' Christian Dvorak(28) celebrates with teammates Jonathan Drouin (92) and Joel Armia (40) after scoring the second goal on Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell (36) during first period pre-season NHL hockey action in Montreal, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
BROSSARD, QUE. -- Forwards Jonathan Drouin and Christian Dvorak missed the Montreal Canadiens' practice on Monday morning.
The team said both players were enjoying a day of treatment.
Drouin has not played in the last two games for the Habs after being hit in the face by a shot from teammate Brett Kulak on Tuesday in a 3-0 win over the Detroit Red Wings.
Head coach Dominique Ducharme said last week that Drouin did not suffer a concussion, but that the team was playing it safe.
Dvorak played in the Habs' first 13 games of the season. He has one goal and four assists, but has a minus 13 rating.
The Habs will host Phillip Danault and the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday at the Bell Centre. The Kings defeated the Canadiens 5-2 in Los Angeles on Oct. 30.
A Habs official said Carey Price was at the practice facility on Sunday and he's expected there tomorrow.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 8, 2021.