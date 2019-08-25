

The Canadian Press





Jeremiah Johnson ran in a touchdown in the fourth quarter and the Montreal Alouettes held off a late Toronto comeback attempt to beat the Argonauts 28-22 on Sunday in the CFL's return to Atlantic Canada for the first time since 2013.

It all came down to the last play of the game when the Alouettes managed to break up a short goal-line pass by Argos quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson.

Pitched as a chance to showcase the league to a potential regional fanbase, the 10,126 who attended the sunsplashed event were treated to an uneven contest that was punctuated by big plays.

The decisive play for the Alouettes (5-4) came on a 25-yard fourth quarter touchdown run by running back Johnson.

It came after the Argos (1-8) had regained the lead before the end of the third quarter when Bethel-Thompson hit wide receiver Derel Walker with a 38-yard touchdown pass.

The play by the Argos had appeared to stem Montreal's momentum after the Alouettes sprung in front with a spectacular double reverse that saw quarterback Vernon Adams eventually hit wideout Quan Bray with a 34-yard touchdown pass deep in the Toronto end zone.