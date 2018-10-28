

Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press





Johnny Manziel has his first Canadian Football League victory.

The Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback threw for one touchdown, while Will Stanback scored two to lead the Montreal Alouettes to a 40-10 rout of Toronto on Sunday, in a battle of beleaguered basement dwellers.

Manziel had lost his six previous games with Montreal.

George Johnson added a touchdown in the Als' (4-13) final home game at Molson Stadium, while defensive lineman John Bowman recovered a fumble for his first touchdown in almost 13 seasons with Montreal.

Armanti Edwards scored the lone TD for the Argonauts (4-13), who remain winless on the road this season.

The Alouettes broke the game open midway through the second quarter when they parlayed a blocked field goal attempt into a touchdown. Woody Baron got his hands on Drew Brown's kick, and John Bowman recovered the ball. Manziel threw a lateral to Eugene Lewis, who chucked a 61-yard touchdown pass to Johnson to put Montreal up 20-4 at 8:26.