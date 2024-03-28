MONTREAL
Montreal

    • John Rennie High School students treat seniors to Easter gifts

    The junior leadership students of John Rennie High School in Pointe-Claire hosted a "Spring Eggstravaganza" Thursday to bring baskets full of greeting cards and sweet treats to the Maywood Seniors Residence in the neighbourhood.

    The Junior Leadership students planned this outing for the lunch hour and handed out more than 200 Easter eggs.

