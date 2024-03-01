MONTREAL
    Jocelyn Thibault stepping down as head of Hockey Quebec

    Jocelyn Thibault is stepping down as executive director of Hockey Québec after just two years behind the wheel.

    He will officially resign in June 2024 at the organization's next general meeting, Hockey Québec announced in a press release Friday.

    In a statement, Thibault referred to "a resistance to change" within some of the local associations.

    The former Montreal Canadiens goalie was appointed head of Hockey Québec in November of 2021.

    He based his platform on a promise to modernize the federation and tackle the darker aspects of hockey culture.

    "I'm very proud of the work we've done with the federation's permanent staff and its board of directors to put young people back at the heart of our decisions and profoundly improve the governance and culture of our national sport," reads a statement from Thibault included in the release.

    "While the modernization of the federation's governance is well underway and moving towards alignment with best practice, it is essential that this movement also takes place at the level of regional structures and local associations, despite the resistance to change encountered with some of these organizations."

    Former NHL referee Stéphane Auger will step in as Hockey Québec's executive director of operations.

    Additionally, a new role -- executive director of hockey development and enhancement -- is expected to be created in the coming weeks.

    Quebec Sports Minister Isabelle Charest addressed Tihbault's departure on X Friday.

    "I would like to sincerely thank Jocelyn Thibault for his commitment and dedication as general director of Hockey Québec," she wrote. "We will continue the work started with the whole team."

