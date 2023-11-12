Jewish school in Montreal targeted by gunfire for the second time this week

A Jewish school in Montreal was targeted by gunfire on Sunday for the second time this week.

Police were called to the Côte-des-Neiges neighbourhood around 5 a.m., where gunshots were reported on Deacond Road, near Van Horne Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers discovered bullet holes in the facade of the Jewish School Yeshiva Gedola.

There were no injuries.

Witnesses told Montreal police (SPVM) they saw a vehicle speeding off after the shots were fired.

THREE SHOOTINGS THIS WEEK

It's the third time this week a Montreal Jewish school was shot at.

On Thursday, police discovered bullet holes at Yeshiva Gedola as well as at United Talmud Torahs of Montreal Inc.

"This is absolutely mind-boggling," said Michael Mostyn, chief executive officer of Jewish advocacy group B'nai Brith Canada, in a statement Friday. "How in the world can this be going on in a civilized country? We certainly hope Montreal police can get to the bottom of this and keep the Jewish community safe.

These first two shootings are being investigating as hate crimes, police confirmed on Friday.

SPVM statistics gathered from Oct. 7 (the start of the Israel-Hamas war) to Nov. 7 reveal 73 hate crime incidents targeting Jewish communities in the city, as well as 25 targeting the Arab-Muslim community.

More to come.