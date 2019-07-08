

Ken Dow, CTV Montreal





Approximately 150 employees of the Jewish General Hospital protested Monday during the lunch hour.

Members of the Alliance du Personnel Professionnel et Technique du reseau de la Santé et de services sociaux (APTS) demonstrated their disagreement with the suspension of local Union President Leonie Blanchette.

The union is calling the suspension "unacceptable," and "illegitimate."

"Our local President has been suspended without pay and we do consider it an anti-union activity to do so. It's muzzling the union" said Caroline Letarte-Simoneau, political representative for the APTS.

The suspension followed a decision made by the CIUSSS West-Central Montreal, the organization that oversees several hospitals and clinics, including the Jewish General Hospital where Blanchette works.

It is not known if other demonstrations are planned at this time.

The APTS represents 55,000 members, who provide a role in the health and social services sector including nutrition, rehabilitation, clinical support, and diagnostic services.