Jewish community outraged after suspected arson at Montreal-area synagogue

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating an attempted arson Tuesday at the Congregation Beth Tikvah synagogue in Dollard-des-Ormeaux on the West Island.

"During the night, an incendiary object was thrown through the front door," said Sabrina Gauthier, a spokesperson with Montreal police, adding a nearby community centre was also targeted. "There is minor damage. The investigation is ongoing."

She adds there have been no arrests, and a security perimeter has just been set up in the area to allow investigators to analyze the scene.

Organization B'nai Brith Canada says it is "outraged and concerned" about the incident.

"We were shocked to find the remnants of what appears to be a Molotov cocktail thrown at the front door," said Henry Topas, B'nai Brith Canada's Quebec regional director, who also serves as a cantor at Congregation Beth Tikvah.

The organization says upon arrival at the scene, Topas contacted Montreal police to report the crime.

"We urge the authorities to investigate and arrest those responsible for this violent act targeting our community," he said.

The file has been transferred to the Montreal police arson squad.