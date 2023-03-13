Jesuits of Canada members with ties to Quebec 'credibly accused' of sexual abuse of minors

More than a dozen priests with ties to Quebec have been named in a list of members of the Jesuits of Canada who have been "credibly accused" of sexual abuse of minors.

Of the 27 priests identified by the religious order on Monday, 16 have had pastoral assignments in the Montreal area and other parts of Quebec over the past 70 years. The Loyola College in Montreal was mentioned several times in the list.

Th Jesuits, a religious order of the Roman Catholic Church, released the list following an audit that started in 2020 and was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A statement on the order's website said the vast majority of cases were only brought to light after the alleged abuser died and that some never made it to the criminal or civil prosecution stage.

"We cannot rewrite the past. We do wish to contribute to reconciliation, to right past wrongs and to rebuild trust. The undertaking of our audit and the decision to publish the names of those credibly accused express our commitment to transparency and accountability," read a statement from Rev. Erik Oland on the website.

Oland says despite the exhaustive review, other names may be added to the list in the future.

With files from The Canadian Press