Jennifer Maccarone, president of the Quebec English School Boards Association, was formally introduced as the Liberal candidate in the Westmount-St-Louis riding on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, CTV News learned that Maccarone had been selected as the party's first female candidate for the riding. The announcement comes a day before the official start of the 39-day campaign, leading up to the Oct. 1 election.

The party had been in talks with several potential candidates, including high-profile contender Elizabeth Gomery – a lawyer and daughter of retired judge John Gomery.

The Westmount-Saint-Louis riding association settled on Maccarone and she formally accepted the offer late Monday night, sources told CTV Montreal.

In June, Jacques Chagnon – the riding’s current MNA and speaker of the National Assembly – confirmed he would not seek reelection, freeing up the Liberal stronghold for the first time in 33 years.

Questioned about Maccarone at an announcement in the West Island riding of Nelligan, Premier Philippe Couillard wouldn’t confirm her candidacy.

But he stressed that the selection of a candidate was the result of a grassroots effort, comparing it to the process in Nelligan.

“The same process is going on in Westmount-Saint-Louis. So whoever will be selected will have been the choice of the riding association.”

Maccarone is familiar with the halls of the National Assembly. She has been a vocal defender of English school boards, and was instrumental in successfully lobbying the Couillard Liberals to scrap Bill 86, legislation that would have abolished school board elections and reformed the way school boards are run.

The bill, seen as threat to the autonomy of English institutions, was widely criticized in the anglophone community.

“She’s well-spoken, she’s very meticulous in how she does her work, she consults her people,” a Liberal insider told CTV Montreal. “She’s very respected.”

The move could benefit the Liberals strategically, as the party tries to strengthen its position against the CAQ, now leading in the polls.

CAQ leader Francois Legault has been trying to woo English-speaking voters, describing his party as an alternative for federalists, now that the issue of sovereignty is on the backburner and the Parti Quebecois is trailing in the polls.

But the CAQ’s platform includes plans to abolish the province’s school boards and replace them with regional service centres.

In Maccarone, the Liberals have found someone they believe will be able to embody their message that the CAQ is disconnected from the anglophone community.

“Her candidacy reflected everything we were looking for,” a source said.

It is the first time a female candidate will run for the Quebec Liberal Party in the riding of Westmount-Saint-Louis, helping to reach an objective set by the premier.

At a gathering of candidates in the Beauce on Monday, Couillard noted that more than 40 per cent of the of the party’s candidates are women, putting the Liberals in the so-called “parity zone”.

The party is expected to officially announce Maccarone’s candidacy later this week.

The 39-day election campaign will be launched on Thursday.