MONTREAL -- One of the two Quebecers who successfully fought to expand medically assisted dying has received the procedure.

Jean Truchon says in a statement released posthumously that the COVID-19 pandemic forced him to push up the date he'd chosen to die.

Lawyers who represented Truchon announced his passing in a statement on Tuesday, saying he received medical aid in dying at a Montreal-area long-term care facility.

Truchon and Nicole Gladu -- Quebecers who suffered from incurable degenerative diseases but didn't qualify for a medically assisted death under the original rules -- fought successfully to have the laws changed.

Their lawyers argued that the "reasonably foreseeable natural death" requirement of the Criminal Code, as well as a section of the Quebec law that states people must "be at the end of life," were overly strict.

A Quebec Superior Court ruling invalidated the laws in September 2019.