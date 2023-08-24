Jean-Talon by-election: The Quebec Liberal Party has named its candidate

Elise Avard Bernier, co-founder of the 'Vie de Parents' website and Quebec Liberal Party candidate in the 2023 Jean-Talon by-election. (Vie de Parents) Elise Avard Bernier, co-founder of the 'Vie de Parents' website and Quebec Liberal Party candidate in the 2023 Jean-Talon by-election. (Vie de Parents)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon