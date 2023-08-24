Jean-Talon by-election: The Quebec Liberal Party has named its candidate

Élise Avard Bernier, co-founder and director of the "Vie de parents" website, will run for the Quebec Liberal Party (QLP) in the upcoming byelection in Jean-Talon, Quebec City.

Initially reported by Radio-Canada, The Canadian Press confirmed Bernier's candidacy Thursday morning.

The seat in Jean-Talon has been vacant since the resignation of Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) Minister Joëlle Boutin on July 31, and there signs the government may call the election in the next few days.

Jean-Talon was a Liberal stronghold until 2019, when the CAQ won the seat in a by-election.

Polls suggest this election could be a duel between the CAQ and the Parti Québécois (PQ). They place the QLP fourth behind Québec solidaire (QS).

Trained in public relations and communications at Université Laval, Élise Avard Bernier is the co-founder and director of the "Vie de parents" website. An official announcement of her candidacy is expected in the next few days.

The CAQ has nominated Marie-Anik Shoiry as its candidate, while the PQ has set its sights on lawyer Pascal Paradis.

QS members have nominated court reporter Olivier Bolduc, even though the executive council favoured nominating a female candidate and had recommended voting for his opponent, Christine Gilbert.

The leader of Climat Québec, Martine Ouellet, announced that she will also be on the ballot. Éric Duhaime's Conservative Party has yet to announce its candidate.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 24, 2023.