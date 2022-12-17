Jean Lapointe's relatives pay their last respects on Saturday

The private funeral of actor, singer and senator Jean Lapointe was held Saturday morning in Montreal.

Family, friends and dignitaries attended the ceremony inside the crowded Saint-Viateur church in Outremont. Several current and retired politicians were on hand, including former Canadian Prime Minister Jean Chrétien, who appointed him to the Senate, and who spoke during the ceremony, calling him one of the greatest Francophones in Quebec and Canada.

"What an example for today's youth!" said Chrétien, who was visibly moved by the departure of his friend who helped so many people get over alcoholism and who fought other addictions, such as video lottery terminals.

Former Prime Minister Jean Chretien speaks during the funeral of Jean Lapointe in Montreal, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Upon his arrival at the church, Quebec Premier François Legault spoke briefly to the media.

"For me, it was important to be here today. Jean Lapointe was an exceptional artist who had all the talents," he said, recalling his career on stage, on screen and in politics. "The older ones like me remember him, the Jérolas. He made us laugh... There were also solo songs that left their mark on Quebec. Who doesn't know 'Chante-la ta chanson'?"

Quebec Premier Francois Legault speaks during the funeral of Jean Lapointe in Montreal, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Jean-Pierre Ferland, Benoît Brière, Louise Latraverse, Winston McQuade and Claude Meunier are just some of the figures from the artistic scene who were also at the packed church for this final tribute to Lapointe.

"You literally reinvented the way of acting in Quebec cinema and television... There was a before and after Jean Lapointe," said actor Benoît Brière during his tribute. "With your disarming naturalness, your acting bordered on the documentary... What every theatre school strives to teach, with you, was instinctive and innate."

Benoit Briere speaks during the funeral of Jean Lapointe in Montreal, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Legault also referred to "Duplessis," a series that marked Quebec television, in which Lapointe played the title role.

"He also fought against prejudice, including alcoholism," he said. "He created the Maison Jean-Lapointe. Afterwards, as a senator, he fought against video lottery terminals, so there are millions of Quebecers who thank him today."

The Quebec flag was flown at half-mast on the central tower of the House of Parliament for the occasion.

Lapointe was known, among other things, for his talents as an actor, singer and comedian, as well as for his involvement in the fight against addiction and drug abuse. He also served in the Canadian Senate for almost 10 years.

On Thursday evening, the population was able to pay their last respects at a chapel organized by the family in the Saint-Viateur church in Outremont. A few hundred admirers came to honour his memory, as well as some of his colleagues, such as former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 17, 2022.