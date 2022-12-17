Jean Lapointe's family to pay their last respects on Saturday

Actor, singer and senator Jean Lapointe's private funeral will be held this Saturday at Saint-Viateur Church in Outremont.

Family, friends and dignitaries are expected to attend the funeral ceremony, which will be televised at 10 a.m. Public figures such as singer Marie-Élaine Thibert and actor Benoît Brière will pay their last respects to Lapointe, and actor Frayne McCarthy will perform some of his favourite songs.

Lapointe was known, among other things, for his talents as an actor, singer and comedian, as well as for his involvement in the fight against addiction and drug abuse. He also served in the Canadian Senate for almost 10 years.

On Thursday evening, the population was able to pay their last respects at a chapel organized by the family in the Saint-Viateur church in Outremont. A few hundred admirers came to honour his memory, as well as some of his colleagues, such as former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 17, 2022.