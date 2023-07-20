Jean-Drapeau beach temporarily closed due to poor water quality

Parc Jean Drapeau beach is closed on July 20, 2023 due to water contamination. (CTV News) Parc Jean Drapeau beach is closed on July 20, 2023 due to water contamination. (CTV News)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon