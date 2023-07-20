Jean-Drapeau beach temporarily closed due to poor water quality
The Parc Jean-Drapeau beach is closed until further notice because of bacterial contamination in the waters.
The Environment Ministry said in a press release that an analysis of samples taken from Jean-Doré Beach on Monday do not comply with its bacteriological quality standards.
Beachgoers can access other beaches participating in the Environment-Beach program to cool off until the beach reopens.
To find out the bacteriological quality of bathing water on beaches participating in the Environment-Beach program, consult the Ministry's website.
WATCH LIVE | Decision to transfer Paul Bernardo 'sound' and followed protocol, corrections review finds
How a new Waterloo Region partnership plans to build 10,000 'half-priced' homes
A new partnership led by Habitat for Humanity Waterloo Region aims to create 10,000 new, affordable and attainable homes in the region by 2030.
-
