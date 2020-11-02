MONTREAL -- The locked out workers at the Jean-Coutu distribution centre will demonstrate in the late morning in downtown Montreal against the presence of replacement workers.

The conflict at the distribution centre located in Varennes, Montérégie, segan on Sept. 24.

Metro Inc. who has owned Jean Coutu since 2018, stopped workers from entering the building.

The employer says the union of 680 workers has filed outrageous demands, such as adding a seventh and eigth week of annual vacation, wage increases of 25 per cent over four years and an increase to the pension plan from 4.25 per cent to 8.25 per cent.

The workers at the distribution centre in Varennes get paid $4 to $8 more per hour than competitors. The union has also demanded the continuation of paying the COVID-19 bonus to workers.

Despite these demands, according to Metro’s previous quarterly report there’s been an increase in profit during the pandemic.

Union president Audrey Benoit justifies the demands by the fact that the wages should be compared to those of the employees of the Metro warehouse, of which Jean Coutu is a subsidiary.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was fist published Nov. 2, 2020.