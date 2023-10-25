MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Jean Charest's son hits back after premier calls comparison an 'insult'

    Jean Charest's son is hitting back after Quebec Premier François Legault told reporters Tuesday it was an insult to be compared to the former premier.

    "There is no reason for you to insult former premiers, or anyone else for that matter," Antoine Dionne Charest wrote on X. "When you behave this way, you are neither respectful, nor generous, nor worthy of the position you hold."

    Legault's comments came after an exchange in the National Assembly with Parti Québécois (PQ) Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon on the topic of Quebec sovereignty.

    "It's the most insulting thing to be compared to Jean Charest, or even Jean Chrétien," said Legault as he was leaving.

    Earlier this week, the PQ released its proposed Year One budget for an independent Quebec.

    In a promotional video posted to social media, the party used archival footage of then-PQ MNA Legault in 2005 presenting his own budget for an independent state.

    "Not only is the sovereignty project relevant today, it has become urgent," he declared in the video.

    Legault left the PQ in 2009 and founded the CAQ in 2011.

