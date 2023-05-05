Jean Charest claims additional $700,000 from Quebec government

Former premier Jean Charest is claiming more than $700,000 from the Quebec government in the case of information leaks to the anti-corruption squad UPAC of which he was a victim.

The request from his lawyers, filed earlier this week, follows a Superior Court ruling that awarded him $385,000 in the same case in early April.

To justify their request, Charest's lawyers claim Quebec's attorney general used delaying tactics and abuse of process.

They believe that the attorney general's behaviour has been abusive from beginning to end.

Charest is therefore demanding more than $500,000 to pay his lawyers' fees, in addition to $200,000 in punitive damages, as well as $5,000 in moral damages.

