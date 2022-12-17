Jason Maas named 27th head coach in Montreal Alouettes history
The Montreal Alouettes have hired longtime CFL quarterback Jason Maas as head coach.
Alouettes GM Danny Maciocia had split duties as the team's interim head coach after Khari Jones was fired four games into the 2022 season.
"I'm very excited to join the Alouettes' big family," Maas said in a statement. "The team showed great things last season and I look forward to continuing and complementing the work Danny has done so we can be even more successful.
"I'm looking forward to getting to work and working hand in hand with the players and coaches to make us all better."
The Alouettes went 9-9 last season before being dispatched by Toronto in a thrilling 34-27 East Division final.
Maas was fired as Saskatchewan's offensive co-ordinator in November after two seasons with the Roughriders, who lost nine of their last 11 games in 2022 to miss the playoffs.
Maas was Edmonton's head coach from 2016 to 2019, where he compiled a 39-33 record, leading the Elks to the playoffs three times in four seasons.
"I am extremely pleased to be able to hire a coach of Jason's calibre," Maciocia said. "He has valuable CFL head coaching experience and is a true leader of men. Having been around him during my career and maintaining close contact over the years, I am convinced that Jason is the right person to help us continue our climb."
Maas kicked off his coaching career in 2012 with the Toronto Argonauts as a quarterbacks coach for three seasons.
The 47-year-old had a lengthy CFL playing career, beginning with Edmonton in 2000-2005, where he helped the Elks to the Grey Cup in 2003 and 2005.
He played for Hamilton in 2006 and '07 before finishing his career with Edmonton, playing his final four seasons there before retiring in 2011 after 11 years in the league.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2022.
