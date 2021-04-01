Advertisement
Jake Allen will be in net for the Habs against the Senators
Montreal Canadiens goalie Jake Allen gets a face full of snow from Calgary Flames' Nikita Nesterov during the second period of their NHL hockey game in Calgary, Thursday, March 11, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol
OTTAWA -- Montreal Canadiens interim head coach Dominique Ducharme has made only one change to his roster for Thursday night's game against the Ottawa Senators, and it's between the pipes.
Jake Allen, who hasn't played in 13 days due to the Habs' forced shutdown, will replace Carey Price, who won a shutout on Tuesday against the Edmonton Oilers.
Filip Gustavsson will be in net for the Senators, who haven't played in a week due to the bleu-blanc-rouge's COVID-19 case.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 1, 2021.