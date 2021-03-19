MONTREAL -- Jake Allen will have the task of defending the Montreal Canadiens' net on Friday night against the Vancouver Canucks.

Allen has lost his last five games (0-2-3), and has a 4-3-3 record with a 2.28 GAA and a .922 save percentage in his first season with the Habs.

This will be the only change to the bleu-blanc-rouge's lineup as they return to the Bell Centre after a six-game road trip in which they compiled a 2-2-2 record.

Dominique Ducharme confirme que Jake Allen sera le gardien partant contre les Canucks. Aucun autre changement n’est prévu pour l'alignement de ce soir.



Dominique Ducharme confirms Jake Allen gets the start tonight. No other changes to the lineup.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/AUwFz2NwJ1 — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 19, 2021

The Habs are 5-0-2 against the Canucks this season. However, the Canucks have won six of their last seven games.

Dominique Ducharme's team is fourth in the North with 34 points, two more than the Canucks, who have played four more games than their rivals.

The Canadiens and Canucks will also meet Saturday night at the Bell Centre.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published March 19, 2021.