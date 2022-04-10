Jake Allen injury prompts Canadiens to recall Cayden Primeau

The Montreal Canadiens recalled goalie Cayden Primeau from their AHL club the Laval Rocket on Sunday.

The decision came after Jake Allen suffered a lower-body injury against the Maple Leafs on Saturday night in Toronto that forced him to leave the game in the first period.

Samuel Montembeault replaced him.

Primeau, 22, has played in 12 games with the Tricolore this season.

The Canadiens have recalled goaltender Cayden Primeau from the Laval Rocket.#GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 10, 2022

The American netminder has also posted a 15-10-3 record in 30 outings with the Rocket this season. He has a 2.87 goals-against-average, a .912 save percentage and has recorded two shutouts.

Primeau stopped 34 of 37 shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Utica Comets at Place Bell.