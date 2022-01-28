MONTREAL -- Quebec Federation of Municipalities president Jacques Demers has been re-elected for a second term at the head of the municipal grouping.

Demers, who is also Mayor of Sainte-Catherine-de-Hatley and MRC Memphremagog prefect, was unanimously re-elected. He was chosen by the directors at the first meeting of the new FQM board of directors on Thursday.

The federation is made up of 1,000 municipalities and MRCs throughout Quebec.

It focuses on a wide range of issues, from the environment to economic and regional development, tourism, agriculture and others.