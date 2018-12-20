

CTV Montreal





Following a failed attempt to to keep the bicycle and pedestrian path over the Jacques-Cartier Bridge open last year, the corporation has decided that it will not try again.

The multipurpose path will close on Thursday Dec. 20 at 10 p.m. and reopen in the spring depending on the weather.

The bridge corporation said it tried many techniques last winter but was unable to come up with any reasonable solution to keeping the path free of snow and ice, and in safe condition for cyclists.

However it will try other techniques this year to see what else is possible.