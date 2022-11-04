Jacques-Cartier Bridge partially closed due to police operation

The Jacques-Cartier Bridge has been partially closed due to a police operation Friday afternoon.

Only one southbound lane on the bridge, which links Montreal with the South Shore, is open to traffic, according to the Ministry of Transport. Two lanes are open northbound, toward Montreal.



Several Quebec provincial police (SQ) officers are on site and a perimeter has been established as a precaution, the SQ said.



The bridge was completely closed in both directions for a short period of time, according to Quebec 511.



Slowdowns are to be expected, the Jacques-Cartier Bridge Twitter account said.



The multifunctional path for cyclists and pedestrians is also closed.

Suivi -- #R134, #PontJacquesCartier en direction de la rive-sud // 1 seule voie ouverte. — Québec 511 (@Qc511_Mtl) November 4, 2022

#PontJCBridge | The right lane, toward Longueuil, is currently closed. Intervention in progress. Slowdowns to be expected. More information will follow. #MobilitéMTL #JCCBI — Pont Jacques-Cartier (@pontJCBridge) November 4, 2022





This is a developing story. More to come.