MONTREAL -- Some readers might find the details in the story disturbing.

Jacksonville Icemen defenceman Jacob Panetta has been dropped from the team after he made an apparent racist gesture towards Jordan Subban of the South Carolina Stingrays.

Subban’s brother, New Jersey Devils defenceman P.K. Subban, did not mince words when calling out Panetta on social media for his behaviour.

When the Icemen posted on Twitter an innocuous description of the beginning of overtime including multiple penalties for both teams during Saturday night's game, Jordan Subban responded with more details.

"More like @Jpanetta12 was too much of a coward to fight me and as soon as I began to turn my back he started making monkey gestures at me so I punched him in the face multiple times and he turtled like the coward he is," Jodan wrote. "There, fixed it."

More like @JPanetta12 was too much of a coward to fight me and as soon as I began to turn my back he started making monkey gestures at me so I punched him in the face multiple times and he turtled like the coward he is. There fixed it ���� https://t.co/JtPqpN9wwE — Jordan Subban (@jordansubban) January 23, 2022

Jordan's brother responded in kind on Instagram with a video of the incident and ensuing tussle, adding that he heard fans yelling the N-word during the brawl.

"You shouldn’t be so quick to delete your Twitter or your Instagram account," wrote the former Habs star and Norris Trophy winner. "You will probably be able to play again… that’s what history says, but things are changing. now not just the hockey world knows your true colours… your hometown of Belleville knows, your family, and friends know you’re a fraud."

Panetta's Twitter account is now deleted and his Instagram account is private.

The Jacksonville Icemen announced Sunday that Panetta has been released of his position “effective immediately.”

“Our core values as an ownership group include one love and zero tolerance for racism or any other forms of hate against any group whatsoever,” reads a statement posted to Twitter.

An investigation by the East Coast Hockey League (ECHL) is currently underway.

TWO CALL-OUTS THIS WEEK

It is the second time this week a player in one of the leagues just below the NHL has called out racist actions on the ice.

Tuscon Roadrunners forward Boko Imama called out San Jose Barracuda forward Krystof Hrabik for gestures he made during a game. Hrabik has since apologized and is serving a 30-game suspension.

Stingrays president Rob Concannon issued a statement on Sunday.

"The South Carolina Stingrays are disgusted and appalled by last night's incident involving Jordan Subban," he wrote. "Our organization stands in support of our friend and teammate, Jordan, as well as all other players who continue to deal with racism and discrimination. This behaviour has to stop and is unacceptable."

Statement from South Carolina Stingrays President Rob Concannon, regarding last night’s incident involving Jordan Subban.#HockeyIsForEveryone pic.twitter.com/SQOULichYM — SC Stingrays (@SCStingrays) January 23, 2022

Jacksonville issued a statement saying it would cooperate with the league review.

A statement from the Jacksonville Icemen pic.twitter.com/Hhl6T7ALer — Jacksonville Icemen (@JaxIcemen) January 23, 2022

P.K. Subban said he was impressed at his brother's teammates showing support, and pointed out that fans were yelling the N-word during the fight.

"We all know what’s ok and what’s not," said P.K. Subban. "Even your own teammates wanted to see you get your clock cleaned. This happens a lot and it never gets exposed in the lower leagues."