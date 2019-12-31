MONTREAL -- There’s one day left of 2019 and people are melting down on social media over a hashtag that, as of Tuesday morning, is trending across North America.

More than 126,000 tweets have been sent with #ItsOkayToBeWhite, throwing people in a tizzy over what it actually means.

I'm ashamed and embarrassed to see #ItsOkayToBeWhite trending. What imbecile started this?



I'd much rather see #ItsNotOkay to be a racist, sexist, misogynist, narcissistic, xenophobic, homophobic, traitorous president trending.



This isn’t the first time the controversial hashtag has made its way onto social media. Some claim the slogan is based on a 2017 campaign that started on anonymous imageboard website 4chan.

The goal, apparently, was to prove that a ‘harmless message’ could cause a media uproar.

Posters, stickers and other wares with ‘It's Okay to be White’ (IOTBW) have been found across the United States, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom.

As an aside, in Canada, other trending hashtags as of Tuesday morning include Happy New Year's Eve (22,000 tweets), Baghdad (35,700 tweets), Australia (241,000 tweets) and #happynewyear2020 (85,400 tweets).

#ItsOkayToBeWhite but you know what's not okay?



- concentration camps



- cops murdering kids for being black



- cops breaking into homes and killing innocent black people



- private prisons paying inmates 10 cents an hour



- the country being run by white supremacists — Sergio Síano�� (@siano4progress) December 31, 2019

