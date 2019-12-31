#ItsOkayToBeWhite is trending on Twitter (again) and people are not OK
An image from an It's Okay To Be White Facebook page. (It's Okay To Be White/Facebook)
MONTREAL -- There’s one day left of 2019 and people are melting down on social media over a hashtag that, as of Tuesday morning, is trending across North America.
More than 126,000 tweets have been sent with #ItsOkayToBeWhite, throwing people in a tizzy over what it actually means.
This isn’t the first time the controversial hashtag has made its way onto social media. Some claim the slogan is based on a 2017 campaign that started on anonymous imageboard website 4chan.
The goal, apparently, was to prove that a ‘harmless message’ could cause a media uproar.
Posters, stickers and other wares with ‘It's Okay to be White’ (IOTBW) have been found across the United States, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom.
As an aside, in Canada, other trending hashtags as of Tuesday morning include Happy New Year's Eve (22,000 tweets), Baghdad (35,700 tweets), Australia (241,000 tweets) and #happynewyear2020 (85,400 tweets).