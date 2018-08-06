

CTV Montreal





Early reports are that at least one person died and dozens were injured Monday when a truck exploded in Bologna, Italy.

A fuel tanker collided with another truck carrying vehicles on the A14 highway near the airport, sparking a fireball and plume of smoke was visible for kilometres.

Residents living on the other side of Bologna said they heard the blast.

Photos from the scene show that several lanes of the highway have collapsed, while the flames also spread to several cars parked under and adjacent to the highway at a Peugot dealership, sending more plumes of black smoke into the air.

Italian media reports that some people were injured by glass flying from windows shattered by the force of the explosion.

Firefighting crews used a helicopter to haul water from the Rhine river to drop onto the flames.

Police said : "Due to an accident on the highway, an explosion occurred resulting in a fire at Via Marco Emilio Lepido. Circulation compromised, not only on the motorway, but also in the Borgo Panigale area."

#BorgoPanigale #6ago 15.00, squadre #vigilidelfuoco al lavoro: inviate sul posto sezioni operative, nucleo #usar e #cinofili. In corso la ricognizione aerea elicottero reparto volo di Bologna pic.twitter.com/TtPdGSFWz1 — Vigili del Fuoco (@emergenzavvf) August 6, 2018