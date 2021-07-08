MONTREAL -- The good times can never last. But man, are they good while they do.

When the playoffs started, nobody could have foreseen the playoff run that the Montreal Canadiens were about to embark on. First, there was Toronto, anchored by heavyweights such as Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner. Then, there was the Winnipeg Jets, who finished four points ahead of the Habs during the regular season.

Finally, the Las Vegas Golden Knights, a loaded team who have become perennial contenders for the Stanley Cup.

And the Habs ended all their seasons, sometimes in spectacular fashion. There was the comeback from a 3-1 series deficit against the Leafs. The sweep of the Jets. And the brutal six game series against Vegas.

True, the Tampa Bay Lightning were the ones hoisting Lord Stanley's chalice at the end of it all. The Habs don't hang banners in the Bell Centre for moral victories. But for their fans, who endured a hellish year of pandemic-related deaths, illnesses, lockdowns, curfews and economic uncertainty, a moral victory is enough. Many took to Twitter in the wake of the 1-0 loss that ended the Canadiens' season to express their gratitude.

It didn't end the way we wanted. But man, was it fun while it lasted.