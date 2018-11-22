

CTV Montreal





The father of a girl who was repeatedly sexually assaulted when she was in the care of Batshaw Youth Centre is speaking out.

The girl was placed into the care of the Dorval youth centre when she was nine after she was subjected to years of abuse and neglected by her mother and stepfather, according to a court judgment issued by youth court.

While staying at the facility, she was sexually abused by two boys over the period of a year.

The judge placed the blame squarely on Batshaw Youth Services for failing to provide the surveillance and care she needed while she was housed there.

CTV’s Stephane Giroux spoke with the child's biological father on Thursday.

The man is not the subject of any blame on the part of the courts, but he offered Giroux with some more background to the girl’s case.

The man and the girl’s mother spent their teenage years under the care of youth protection and admitted they were ill-equipped to become parents in their late teens.

He said he abandoned them and she had a drug abuse problem.

He said he has trouble dealing with youth protection, and said he was devastated after finding out daughter, who is now 11, was sexually assaulted by a boy.

“It was devastating. I fell into a depression; I cut myself off from the world. I didn't want to feel the pain; I was a victim myself. It was hard to hear that my daughter, nine years old, had been sexually abused,” he said.

The father said he feels to this day his daughter isn't getting the proper protection requested by the court.

Quebec’s youth tribunal ordered Batshaw to provide specific supervision and psychological resources for the child.

The father said that when he talks to his daughter, it's obvious there are still significant problems, and while she's no longer in a unit shared by boys, other issues have surfaced.

“She's got an attitude and talks about stuff that an 11-year-old shouldn't be talking about,” he said. “Boyfriends, getting married, having children, stuff like that, when an 11-year-old should be focusing on school – but it's because of the environment she's in right now. She's with 16, 17-year-old girls that are there on court order.”

When asked about his role in the girl’s misfortune, he appeared regretful.

“I got the feeling talking to the father that he feels terrible about what happened and that he's trying to turn his life around. He was in trouble with the law before, but his record shows he's been clean for some time,” said Giroux.

Her father has weekly visits with his daughter, and his family is also there to support him.

“But yes, he does realize that as a result, his daughter's life has been compromised,” said Giroux.

“I wasn't able to stabilize myself when all the wrenches were thrown in my gears. Why I couldn't rise above and get ahead. I blame myself, yes I do. It's hard for me to swallow, every single day,” he said.