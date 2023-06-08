‘It's very empowering’: Quebec students show support for Iran with feat of strength

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

How the lack of gravity in space impacts astronauts’ brain

What happens to the brain when you take gravity away? According to a new study looking at astronauts both before and after space travel, that experience causes physical changes that researchers believe requires at least three years between longer missions to recover from.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon