Through Chinatown, dozens marched in solidarity against racism and xenophobia Sunday - saying the comments made by Quebec Solidaire MNA Emilise Lessard-Therrien set a new standard of institutional racism in the province.

“When you’re a political leader with the power to speak loudly and publicly and you’re able to reach so many people you have to watch your words,” said May Chiu.

Those words were spoken by Lessard-Therrien in an interview with an online publication called 'La Vie Agricole' in response to a question about china.

“We call them predators, preying on farmlands. We see them,” she said. “We can sense them.”

More than a week after her comments were made, Lessard-Therrien took to Facebook to clarify her comments, saying she denounces all large-scale land acquisitions by local and foreign investors.

Protestors say not only are her comments wrong, since in Quebec non-residents and foreign companies have to get permission to buy more than ten acres of farmland, but they're also hurtful.

“What we have to do is focus on the effects of the words that are said the harm that is felt by the community and address that that is what is at issue,” Chiu added.

“I really think it's really kind of a backtracking,” said Pak-Kei Wong. “Like ‘oh crap I did something wrong so I better do something to try and minimize the damage,’ but it’s unacceptable.”

“She needs to say it was a bad analogy, she needs to apologize,” he added.

Even some party members are calling it a missed opportunity.

Quebec Solidaire refused to comment on today's demonstration.

but in her Facebook post, Lessard-Therrien says she never meant to hurt anyone with her words.

Montreal’s Chinese community, however, is still waiting for an apology and a promise that the party will do better.

Lessard-Therrien's full statement follows: