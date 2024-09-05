'It's starting to look like the end of a regime,' says Liberal leader

As resignations pile up within the Legault government, the Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) says what it sees is "starting to look like the end of a regime."

Interim Liberal leader Marc Tanguay mentioned the resignations of the superminister of Economy and Energy, Pierre Fitzgibbon, and government whip Eric Lefebvre, who announced he wanted to run for the federal Conservative Party.

The Liberal leader also noted that Finance Minister Eric Girard saw himself occupying similar positions but in Ottawa.

In addition to these, the CAQ MNA for Jean-Talon, Joëlle Boutin, resigned in July 2023. Her departure led to a byelection that was won by the PQ.

"It's starting to look like the end of a regime and that's unfortunate, because it's Quebecers who are suffering," said Tanguay at a news briefing at the end of the PLQ's pre-sessional caucus in Gatineau on Thursday.

"François Legault, in his second term, tabled his sixth budget. He has two left. What have his budgets improved? We say it's a failure," he added.

'We're realistic'

Tanguay also wanted to moderate expectations for his party regarding the byelection that will take place in the Terrebonne riding, left vacant with the departure of Fitzgibbon.

"We approach each election by saying: 'we want to win it, but you know our history in Terrebonne.' We're realistic," said the Liberal leader.

In the 2022 election, the Liberals finished in fourth place -- behind Quebec Solidaire -- in the riding on Montreal's North Shore.

The poll aggregator Qc125 puts the Parti Québécois (PQ) in first place ahead of the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ).

The PLQ is in third place.

For its part, the PQ decided not to waste any time: PQ elected officials cut short their caucus in Rouyn-Noranda to go to Terrebonne on Thursday and start campaigning.

"I'm going to let PSPP and the PQ manage themselves (...) For Terrebonne, we will be active in the field in due time with an excellent candidacy," assured the interim Liberal leader.

Back-to-school caucus

The PLQ MNAs were in caucus in Gatineau this week. It was an opportunity for elected officials to prepare the themes and directions they want to put forward during the next parliamentary session at the National Assembly, which begins next week.

The Liberals want to continue to put pressure on the Legault government, particularly on the issue of public finances.

It should be remembered that its latest budget forecasts a deficit of $11 billion. The CAQ and the PLQ are also competing for the title of party of the economy. The Liberals also want to continue talking about public services.

"François Legault can also be considered today as the king of deficits. Not only finances, but deficits in energy, housing, labour and public services not offered to the population," said Tanguay.