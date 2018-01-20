

CTV Montreal





At the end of Corrigan Street in Rigaud is Roger Corrigan’s house – built in 1914, when the whole domain belonged to his father.

Like many parts of Rigaud, his neighbourhood was hit hard by flooding last spring. Around 300 homeowners were affected by flooding – and now, residents are bracing themselves for more bad news.

The city’s proposed budget for 2018 shows municipal taxes could increase by around 10 per cent.

For Corrigan, the increase would mean an extra $300 to $400 on his total annual bill.

“I think it’s ridiculous—eight or 10 per cent, that just doesn’t make sense,” Corrigan said.

Jean Charbonneau’s home was seriously damaged during the floods – with the foundation of the home still in need of replacement, he said a huge tax hike means a financial headache for flood victims.

“I have a lot of money to put [into it],” Charbonneau explained. “I understand an increase a little, but not 10 per cent like that. It’s ridiculous.”

Another homeowner, Danny Doonan, said the upcoming increase is simply unacceptable – a 10 per cent increase is “too much,” Doonan said.

Rigaud’s mayor issued a letter explaining the increase to taxpayers. It says the spring flood is largely to blame – costing Rigaud around $400,000.

In the statement, the city explained that it is also responsible for a third of the costs associated with the recovery effort.

There are also new expenses included for this year, like a new compost collection, costs associated with a new city hall, and a brand new fire station.

But Corrigan said the increase is far beyond what his family has ever seen.

“It doesn’t make sense, so we’re going to pay for something and maybe eventually I’ll sell the place and go somewhere else,” Corrigan said.

CTV Montreal reached out to the Mayor of Rigaud, but he declined comment.

However, many of the incensed homeowners will be attending Monday’s special council meeting in hopes that their voices will be heard before the new budget is adopted.