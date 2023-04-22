It's possible to consume more responsibly and save money: Sherbrooke professor

A Quebec educator says it is wrong to think that to consume more responsibly, you have to put a major dent in your wallet. On the contrary, inflation can influence some consumers to rethink their habits for the benefit of the environment.

As part of Earth Day, Caroline Boivin, a marketing professor at the University of Sherbrooke's School of Management and a contributor to the Observatoire de la consommation responsable, explains that responsible consumption has many facets and that it does not always cost more to make better choices for the environment.

"The first reflex we have, when we think of responsible purchasing, is to tell ourselves that buying local and organic is always more expensive," she said. "But there are ways and products that are responsible and yet cheaper. You can't put everything in one basket.

"In addition, when we say 'consumption,' we often think of 'buying,' but the opposite could also be true: Responsible consumption also includes reducing our consumption, and therefore our purchases."

In fact, according to the most recent Barometer of Responsible Consumption, published less than six months ago, 49 per cent of Quebecers reduced their consumption because of the economic downturn, a proportion that rose to nearly 80 per cent for impulse purchases.

"Inflation can become an incentive to revise our habits and the need for certain purchases or to look for options that are both less expensive and more environmentally responsible," added Boivin.

The best example of this argument is the purchase of second-hand goods, which cost less than new items and have a positive environmental impact.

Buying in bulk, in groups or in bulk also saves money and reduces the amount of packaging.

Boivin also considers plant-based proteins to be a more economical alternative to red meat when compared to meat substitutes available on the market.

"You just have to accept to change your habits, but it is possible to save money," she said.

NEW HABITS, NEW IMPACTS

Changing one's consumption habits is the key to responsible consumption, the researcher said.

"People are concerned about the environment. They are starting to take action, but there is still room for improvement," said Boivin. "And even if it's unlikely that we'll reach a completely environmentally friendly consumption, if everyone tends a little more towards more responsible consumption, it could make a difference overall."

Being more concerned about the environmental impact of one's consumption is a first step towards adopting new habits, and this has a domino effect afterwards.

"Every time you take actions that are better for the environment and change your habits, you discover new ways of doing things, which is why people don't generally consider themselves to be hyper-responsible, even if they are already taking action," said the researcher.

LISTEN on CJAD 800: Today is Earth Day! It is time to planting trees !

PROMOTING BENEFITS

Companies can play a role in encouraging more responsible consumption among their customers, she added.

"For responsible consumption to really become a movement, the best approach is to make the purchase of the product a win-win situation for the consumer and the environment," she said. "It's a way of combining the positive effects in terms of savings and the environment."

In the case of environmentally friendly products that cost more, it is important for companies to point out to consumers the benefits that will result from this more expensive purchase.

For example, in order to convince a consumer to buy an organic cleaning product, the health benefits for the consumer and his or her family can be promoted because of the absence of potentially toxic or chemical substances.

"Consumers are willing to make some sacrifices, but very few, so we have to put forward the benefits they can get from buying the product," said Boivin. "It's more winning than trying to force responsible consumption down the consumer's throat."