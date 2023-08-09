'It's part of my body': Montreal man issues plea for help after wheelchair extension was stolen

A Montreal man has issued a plea for help on social media after his wheelchair extension was recently stolen.

The file is in the hands of the police, but while he waits, Umar Shezad said he can't live his life.

"For me, it's part of my body because that's how I move around," he said in an interview.

In 2015, he says he became fully independent with an electric extension to his wheelchair. A power pack and the front wheel power the handle-bars pull the chair, making it much more mobile for users.

Shezad says it allows him to travel, do groceries and carry his young son until it was stolen.

"If you have your pair of shoes stolen, you can still walk, but if your legs are stolen, you can't!" he said.

Umar Shezad says he hasn't been able to help his pregnant wife as much as he could without his extension. (CTV News)

On Monday, Shezad visited the CAA Quebec offices at 1000 St-Jean Boulevard in Pointe-Claire for an adapted driving lesson. He removed the extension for a few minutes and it was stolen.

"The instructor said a male in his 20s came, grabbed it and walked away with it," Shezad recalled.

Witnesses provided a description and surveillance cameras recorded images.

"I called the police at 911 moments later; it took four hours for two officers to show up," pointing at his call history on his phone.

Montreal police officers finally arrived and a police report was filed, yet the force told CTV News an investigation could take a while. In the meantime, Umar's wife, Sofia, is having a difficult pregnancy and is due next month.

He can't help as much as he wants.

"I couldn't go get my son from the daycare, and I can't go do groceries because I can't put them in my lap. They fall down," he explained.

Linda Gauthier, a human rights advocate with RAPLIQ, says she hears about this kind of theft a few times a year.

"Sometimes, they throw the person to the floor and they take the scooter of the wheelchair itself. Sometimes, it's the charger or something else," she said.

Thieves don't realize they're not just stealing someone's equipment but their independence, too.

As an IT project manager, Shezad took to social media pleading for info about his stolen mobility device since replacing it cost more than USD $2,600. And because the extension is fitted to his wheelchair, he says the device is no good to anyone else and desperately wants it back.

"Please, drop it where you took it from," he said, "and I'll get a hold of the people."