Verdun is about to get its own beach.

The borough confirmed Friday that it now has all the authorizations it needs to go ahead with the project behind the Verdun Auditorium.

The borough’s waterfront area is already a popular spot with joggers, power walkers, or anyone looking to take a break.

"We are very pleased to have received these authorizations from provincial and federal authorities, which will allow us to move forward with the work on the shoreline. Citizens will have the pleasure of bathing at Verdun Beach in 2019, "said Borough Mayor Jean-François Parenteau in a statement.

As part of the work, the borough will smooth out the depth of the river in front of the beach for safety reasons. A contractor will carry out the work immediately, working seven days a week from 7 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Creating the beach will mean that the borough will need to move the bike path in the area. Many trees will also be planted there come spring.

The beach was initially set to open in 2017 as part of the city’s 375th anniversary but was revised and delayed as costs soared and the location was disputed.