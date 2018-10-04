

CTV Montreal





Montrealers, Game of Thrones got it right: winter is coming.

Environment Canada issued a frost warning for the Montreal area on Thursday warning, noting that temperatures are forecasted to drop below freezing on Thursday night.

The warning specifically covers the Chateauguay-La Prairie, Laval, Longueuil-Varennes and Montreal Island areas.

“Frost advisories are issued when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season, leading to potential damage and destruction to plants and crops,” Environment Canada said on their website.

While the temperature will reach freezing levels overnight, daytime weather over the next week won’t be quite as frosty, with highs in the high teens and low 20s accompanying periods of rain on Sunday through Wednesday.