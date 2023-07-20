'It's a real ordeal': Resilience Montreal shelter still needs help a week after flood

A Montreal shelter is still cleaning up one full week after a powerful storm caused flash flooding, filling its basement with water.

It's nothing new for Resilience Montreal (RM), a fact that is making the messy, musty task feel all the more onerous.

On June 15 of last year, they faced the same challenge and those who work at the day shelter on the corner of Atwater Avenue and Ste-Catherine Street are certain it will happen again.

"It's the city sewer system backing up and then whenever there's a big storm, it just floods the entire basement," said executive director David Chapman.

Three weeks ago they had to contend with two inches of mucky rainwater in the basement after a major downpour.

He is grateful to the dozens of volunteers who have helped them make much progress this time around, by removing the sodden goods from the basement and by sanitizing all the rooms.

"It's a real ordeal. And you lose a whole bunch of things. You know, a whole bunch of food donations headed to the garbage because it's sewer water, you know?"

They also lost donated clothing and other supplies.

"This is not the sort of challenge you're looking for," Chapman said, especially since they operate as a "last-resort shelter" he explained, which means they choose not to close their doors, even in emergencies, because the clients who frequent RM and who are homeless, will likely to have nowhere to go.

VOLUNTEERS, DONATIONS AND GOODS STILL NEEDED

Although they've made a great deal of progress getting the space back in good working order, Chapman said they're not done yet and would still encourage anyone who wants to volunteer their time to email them at: resilience.volunteer@gmail.com.

But for those who are able, donations of funds would go a long way and it can be done simply, on the Resilience Montreal website.

"Honestly, all you can really do is help us replace the stuff that gets wasted. Yeah, that's a sad reality," said Chapman, adding that the food they had in the walk-in fridge was destroyed.

As a result, food donations are also welcome: dry pasta, pasta sauce, dry snacks, fruits, cereal and other non-perishable food items. And they need articles of men's clothing, like t-shirts, shorts, jeans, sneakers and hiking boots.



Dozens of volunteers have helped Resilience Montreal staff muck out the basement, sanitize the space and salvage whatever they can, but more help is needed. Submitted photo

PERMANENT SOLUTION HARD TO FIND

The shelter staff is trying to figure out a way to prevent flooding or at least reduce the damage next time.

"This time we thought we were prepared. We had everything in the basement on pallets. And we had a whole bunch of sandbags everywhere at the entrance of rooms to try and you know, keep it to a minimum," said Chapman.

But the space was quickly overwhelmed.

"We're probably just going to create our own solution, like get some more industrial sump pumps or something," Chapman said.

"The problem is when you get a real downfall of water, like the storm we had this past week, it comes in so fast that that actually it's very hard, even with a bunch of industrial pumps, to get it out," he said.

They are consulting with a plumber but repairing the problem appears to be a big and expensive fix, something the developer, who has granted RM several lease extensions while they search for another more permanent location, is unlikely to tackle, Chapman said.