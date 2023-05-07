'It is really devastating': Over 20 boats destroyed in Laval marina fire

A fire that tore through a Laval marina Sunday morning, destroying over 20 boats, is under investigation.

The sky was glowing orange when firefighters arrived at Marina BO-BI-NO's Saint-Francois location just after 4 a.m., according to Laval fire chief Christian Grand'Maison.

Firefighters heard several explosions as boats parked in the marina burned, he said.

"It is really devastating, honestly. I didn't expect this at all," said boat owner Anna Cavuoti.

Firefighters say the boats were packed closely together for the winter, allowing even a small fire to spread rapidly through the area.

No injuries have been reported.

Grand'Maison says the cause of the fire is unknown, and an investigation could take weeks.

Code en 10-12, deuxième alarme. 🔔🔔 https://t.co/YAFeENo2ta

— APL Pompiers Laval (@APLPOMPIER) May 7, 2023

Laval police have not launched a criminal investigation.

Marina BO-BI-NO, a boat retailer, has various locations in the Laval area.