'It is not too late to do the right thing:' QS pens letter opposing pay increase for MNAs
The leaders of the second opposition party Quebec Solidaire have penned a letter asking the other leaders in the national assembly to reject the suggested 21 per cent salary increase for members of the body.
QC leaders Gabriel Nadeu-Dubois and Manon Masse were responding to the committee recommendation last week that MNAs' salaries be increased by around $30,000, calling it "neither justified nor justifiable."
"We are writing to ask you not to implement this recommendation," the letter reads. "Currently, the lowest salary received by a member of the national assembly is $139,745 per year, not including several benefits, including one of the most generous pension plans in Quebec. You know as well as we do that only 10 MNAs receive this basic allowance: 115 MNAs out of 125 receive additional allowances, which can bring their total remuneration to over $200,000."
The QS letter points out that $30,000 is equivalent to more than an entire year's salary for someone who works minimum wage. Those making $15.25-per-hour, working 37.5 hours a week, would make $29,341.
The QS letter points out that the increase is higher than the annual inflation rate (around 4 to 6 per cent) and that the Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) is proposing a nine per cent salary increase for public service nurses and teachers.
"To award ourselves such a pay rise would send a message of disconnection to the people we represent," the letter reads.
The committee that recommended the increase was composed of former Liberal minister Lise Thériault, former PQ MNA Martin Ouellet and a human resources specialist, Jérôme Côté. the committee found that MNAs' work has increased considerably and become more complex.
"For me, it was an eye-opener to see how much of the work these people do," said Côté at a news conference last week. "The average salary for a Quebec person has increased $35,000 over the last 10 years. When we compare to the MNAs, it's 15 per cent."
A 2019 survey found that MNAs work, on average, over 60 hours per week.
The national assembly is set to vote on whether to accept the recommendations, which the QS leaders say is a "direct conflict of interest."
QS proposes that an independent committee be mandated with reviewing the working conditions and wages of MNAs.
"Let's set up a truly independent process that will get Quebec MNAs out of the unfortunate position of having to decide on their own compensation," the letter reads. "It is not too late to do the right thing."
Voting on a pay increase, the letter says, will "fuel cynicism towards our political institutions."
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Striking public servants plan giant rally on Parliament Hill as talks grind 'to a halt'
Striking public servants are consolidating their picketing efforts on Parliament Hill Wednesday as job action reaches its eighth straight day.
Flight attendants don't get paid when the plane door is open. Now there's a push to change that
CUPE, the union representing about 18,500 flight attendants across Canada, held a national day of action on Tuesday to condemn what Hussain calls an 'archaic practice': workers to only get paid once the pilot takes the brakes off the plane.
Can psychedelics aid Canada's mental health crisis? One expert says yes
A B.C.-based company is working with Health Canada to produce psychedelic drugs to address the country's mental health crisis.
Mendicino announces first step of firearm buyback program, targeting industry
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says Ottawa has taken its first step toward launching its firearms buyback program, beginning with industry.
CRA won't extend tax deadline as strike hits call centres, Canadians wait hours for help
The Canada Revenue Agency will not extend this year's tax deadline amid a federal public service strike that has seen 39,000 of its workers walk off the job.
Ontario family gutted after decades-old beaver dam breaks, draining massive pond on property
When Lorraine Fuller bought her property 15 years ago, it was brimming with wildlife thanks to wetland that made up the backyard. But seemingly overnight, the pond was drained.
No one is driving this taxi. What possibly could go wrong?
The theory fueling the ambition is that driverless cars will be safer than vehicles operated by frequently distracted, occasionally intoxicated humans -- and, in the case of robotaxis, be less expensive to ride in than automobiles that require a human behind the wheel.
China says it will send peace envoy to Ukraine
Chinese leader Xi Jinping told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a phone call on Wednesday that his government will send a peace envoy to Ukraine and other nations, state media said, after Beijing said it wants to act as mediator in Russia's war with the country.
'Utter chaos': Canadian in Sudan describes fighting, trouble leaving
A Canadian woman in Sudan faces the painful choice of staying through a war or being airlifted without her grandmother, who isn't a Canadian citizen.
Toronto
-
Is No Frills, Food Basics or Sobeys cheaper? We went to find out
We went to three grocery stores to find out which one offers the cheapest prices for some of the most essential items.
-
No injuries reported following 'catastrophic' overnight explosion and fire in Scarborough
A commercial building in northeast Scarborough has been significantly damaged in an overnight explosion and fire.
-
Ontario announces new programs to help those with criminal records find a job
The Ontario government announced up to 2,000 people with criminal records will be able to find jobs through various new projects it will be rolling out.
Atlantic
-
'Where's the accountability?' Deadline looms for mass shooting inquiry recommendation
In the coming days, the federal and Nova Scotia governments will face the first deadline for action recommended by the inquiry that investigated the worst mass shooting in Canadian history.
-
Halifax budget committee agrees to 'park' paid parking on Saturdays
Business owners and organizations in Halifax’s downtown called on council to “park” its plan to charge for public parking on Saturdays in city parking zones.
-
New Brunswick premier says weak Tory results in byelections reveal linguistic divide
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs says his party's poor performance in three byelections Monday is a sign of a deepening political divide along linguistic lines in the province.
London
-
Pride flags and other banners banned from municipal properties and lamp posts in Norwich Township
A new bylaw approved in Norwich Township will restrict the types of flags permitted to fly on municipal properties and downtown lamp posts.
-
Fog dissipates making way for sunshine
Fog has cleared in the region with a slight chance of afternoon showers.
-
Charge laid after driver caught speeding 104 km/h through west London, Ont.
A driver has lost their licence for a month after police stopped them allegedly driving more than 100 km/h through west London.
Northern Ontario
-
Is No Frills, Food Basics or Sobeys cheaper? We went to find out
We went to three grocery stores to find out which one offers the cheapest prices for some of the most essential items.
-
Ontario family gutted after decades-old beaver dam breaks, draining massive pond on property
When Lorraine Fuller bought her property 15 years ago, it was brimming with wildlife thanks to wetland that made up the backyard. But seemingly overnight, the pond was drained.
-
Sudbury teacher alleged to have had sex with student to have hearing next month
A high school teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with one of his female students several years ago will have a disciplinary hearing next month.
Calgary
-
Calgary arena deal reached, will be built in Rivers District
The City of Calgary has signed a deal paving the way for construction of a new arena.
-
Sentencing arguments to begin for Calgary youth convicted in police hit-and-run death
A sentencing hearing is scheduled to begin today for a youth found guilty of manslaughter in the hit-and-run death of a Calgary police officer.
-
Calgary parents rush to find alternative child care as charter school hub set to take over building
Some Calgary parents are rushing to find alternative child care after discovering their local daycare could soon close.
Kitchener
-
Minor injuries reported after school bus crash near Brantford
Two people have been injured in a school bus crash that occurred Tuesday afternoon just north of Brantford, Ont., police say.
-
Humane society finds four more abandoned large breed dogs
The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth says they have found four more abandoned large breed dogs, a week after another four were located running loose near Mitchell.
-
Pride flags and other banners banned from municipal properties and lamp posts in Norwich Township
A new bylaw approved in Norwich Township will restrict the types of flags permitted to fly on municipal properties and downtown lamp posts.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver hotel included on list of world's 10 best for food
Readers of Food & Wine magazine have named a Vancouver luxury hotel among the top 10 in the world for food.
-
'This would make a lot of sense': City councillor believes 'pedestrian scramble' could help solve safety issues at busy intersections
By summer 2024, Vancouver could see 'pedestrian scramble' intersections throughout the city.
-
Caught on dashcam: B.C. Uber driver attacked by passenger
After losing his yoga business during COVID-19, Aman Sood began driving full-time for Uber. But after being attacked and injured by an irate passenger during a ride last Tuesday, he’s not able to work.
Edmonton
-
Oilers one win away from closing out playoff series with Kings after 6-3 win
Trade-deadline acquisition Nick Bjugstad scored twice and Zach Hyman contributed a goal off his chin to the Edmonton Oilers' 6-3 win Tuesday over the Los Angeles Kings to take a 3-2 lead in their playoff series.
-
CRA won't extend tax deadline as strike hits call centres, Canadians wait hours for help
The Canada Revenue Agency will not extend this year's tax deadline amid a federal public service strike that has seen 39,000 of its workers walk off the job.
-
Sohi wants to talk 'fair treatment' for Edmonton after Smith commits $330M for Calgary arena
Edmonton's mayor has rejected a reporter's suggestion that Alberta's government gave the city "a kick in the pants" by contributing to a new arena in Calgary after former premiers refused to do so for Rogers Place.
Windsor
-
Buses cancelled due to fog
A fog advisory is in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.
-
Five people injured after serious crash on Tecumseh Road
Windsor police say five people were taken to hospital with "severe, life-threatening injuries" after a two-vehicle crash in east Windsor.
-
Flight attendants don't get paid when the plane door is open. Now there's a push to change that
CUPE, the union representing about 18,500 flight attendants across Canada, held a national day of action on Tuesday to condemn what Hussain calls an 'archaic practice': workers to only get paid once the pilot takes the brakes off the plane.
Regina
-
Sask. issues warning to those who use government logo in satirical social media posts
The province has issued a warning to people who use the Saskatchewan government logo in satirical social media posts.
-
'This is better than a hotel': Sask. town hosts stranded Manitoba band students following spring storm
A group of Manitoba band students have a story they won’t soon forget, after being stranded and cared for in the town of Craik, Sask. during a harsh spring storm.
-
CRA won't extend tax deadline as strike hits call centres, Canadians wait hours for help
The Canada Revenue Agency will not extend this year's tax deadline amid a federal public service strike that has seen 39,000 of its workers walk off the job.
Ottawa
-
Striking public servants plan giant rally on Parliament Hill as talks grind 'to a halt'
Striking public servants are consolidating their picketing efforts on Parliament Hill Wednesday as job action reaches its eighth straight day.
-
Why did Ottawa police shoot and kill a bear in Kanata?
The city of Ottawa says Bylaw staff and partners with the National Capital Commission and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry were not behind a decision to kill a bear in the city's west end Monday night.
-
Ottawa Senators to play two games in Sweden next season
The Ottawa Senators will play two regular-season games in Sweden next season, the NHL announced Wednesday.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Blades complete historic comeback, rally from 0-3 deficit to win playoff series
A little junior hockey history has been made in Saskatoon.
-
Saskatoon public school division warns of 'difficult decisions' ahead
Saskatoon's public school division is warning of increased class sizes and fewer resources for students who require more support.
-
Fire on Sask. First Nation leaves several homeless
Several families have lost everything after a fire near North Battleford.