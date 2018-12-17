Featured Video
Israeli and Jewish Film Festival
Published Monday, December 17, 2018 10:39AM EST
Starting January 19, 2019
Dollar Cinema, 6900 Décarie (Décarie Square)
514-345-6416 or www.jewishpubliclibrary.org
Latest Montreal News
- Projet Montreal and Ensemble Montreal each win one by-election
- Amid a chronic shortage of beds, Montreal to open new, winter-only homeless shelter
- Santa Claus makes brief appearance in St. Leonard to see Christmas light display and meet kids
- Feds to force airlines to compensate passengers for delays, overbooking
- Measuring wounds: doctors use their phones to be more accurate