Is there lead in your water pipes? Check out Montreal's interactive map to find out
If you're worried that your plumbing may contain traces of lead, the City of Montreal has created an interactive map to help put your mind at ease.
Buildings that are most likely to be affected include homes with eight or fewer dwellings constructed before 1970.
The city says affected homeowners should have already received a letter explaining the steps to replace the service line, including screening, work schedules and health tips, such as installing a filtration pitcher.
Anyone who did not receive a letter can check their home's risk on the city's interactive map.
"Check your service line, or have the plumber do it," the city notes. "Under certain conditions, you can ask for the city to screen your tap water."
Anyone who wants to ask the city to perform a screening can fill out the form on this page.
Subsequently, anyone who wants to ask the city to replace the public portion of a lead water service line should fill out the form on this page.
Despite this campaign, the city insists the drinking water is "of excellent quality."
"The risks to health related to lead in the water in Montreal are low, [but the city] recommends that you take certain precautions when using water," it notes.
City officials say that though they plan to replace all public service lines that may contain lead, it is up to individual owners to replace the private portion of their pipes.
The city says it intends to remove all lead service lines by 2032.
