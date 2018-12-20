

CTV Montreal





There appears to be a Grinch on the loose in Kirkland.

Someone is going on a crime spree, cutting Christmas lights one three homes on Michel-Meloche St.

The culprit might be caught soon enough, though: they’ve been captured on camera.

Michael Regina is one of the victims – and he watched the incident on video.

“Suddenly they reach up with a pair of clippers, cut the wires and casually left. I have no idea why,” he said. “It's very bizarre.”

His neighbour Simon Romero has had to replace his lights twice.

“Three days after installing the new ones, they got cut off. It was really a clean cut in two spots,” he said.

Next door, at Leo Godreau’s house: same thing.

“This is kind of weird because it's someone actually walking around with pliers and cutting people's decorations. Someone is doing this on purpose,” said Godreau.

Regina said he installed a surveillance camera three months ago after a rash of break-ins on the street.

He’s sent his video to police, and public security has been stepped up in the area – though he also understands it’s not the highest priority.

His neighbour Joanne, though, said she’s sure she knows the culprit: “100 percent I know who it is, you can call the police,” she said. “It's Scrooge!”