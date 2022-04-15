Is a Good Friday return of Carey Price in store for the Montreal Canadiens?

It appears Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price may make a return to the net Friday night in his season debut.

The Habs are set to play the New York Islanders in Montreal at 7 p.m.



Multiple media outlets, including TSN, are reporting that the star goaltender is expected to take the ice for the Good Friday game. Whether he'll play or not should be confirmed after the morning skate by head coach Marty St-Louis.



"Habs GC (goaltending coach) Eric Raymond is prepping to warm up Price. It looks like CP will make his return tonight," said TSN Montreal bureau reporter John Lu, who also posted a short video of Price stretching on the ice in practice.

Price, 34, has yet to play this season. He underwent knee surgery on July 23 and was sidelined for 30 days this fall to deal with a substance abuse problem through the NHL Assistance Program and the NHL Players' Association.

His fitness program was then derailed by COVID-19 and then recently by another virus.

He has been practicing with the team in recent weeks.





