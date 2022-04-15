Is a Good Friday return of Carey Price in store for the Montreal Canadiens?

FILE - Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) plays against the Vegas Golden Knights during Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series in Las Vegas, in this Wednesday, June 16, 2021 file photo. (AP Photo/John Locher, File) FILE - Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) plays against the Vegas Golden Knights during Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series in Las Vegas, in this Wednesday, June 16, 2021 file photo. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia loses warship, says attacks on Kyiv will increase

Russia's Defence Ministry promised Friday to ramp up missile attacks on the Ukrainian capital in response to Ukraine's alleged aggression on Russian territory, an ominous warning that followed Moscow's stinging symbolic loss of its navy's flagship in the Black Sea.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon